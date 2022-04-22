Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 22, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Demand for Backward Classes Department to be presented at the Assembly proceedings today.

2. Madurai Bench of the High Court to continue to hear a petition against illegal sand mining in Ramanathapuram district.

3. Manjappai awareness vehicle to be flagged off by Tirunelveli district collector.

4. IIT Madras conducts a drug trial to identify a COVID-19 management solution to treat patients.

