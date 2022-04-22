Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Tamil Nadu

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Demand for Backward Classes Department to be presented at the Assembly proceedings today. 

2. Madurai Bench of the High Court to continue to hear a petition against illegal sand mining in Ramanathapuram district.

3. Manjappai awareness vehicle to be flagged off by Tirunelveli district collector.

4. IIT Madras conducts a drug trial to identify a COVID-19 management solution to treat patients.

