Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Demand for Grants for Industries and Tamil Development Departments to be presented today during the Assembly proceedings today.

2. Archaeological enthusiasts have discovered three hero stones that are estimated to be from the 13th century, near Annur in Coimbatore.

3. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy will visit Ramanathapuram district today.

4. Governor R.N. Ravi will lay the foundation stone for platinum jubilee memorial auditorium, and flag off of Gnana Rath yatra of the pontiff of Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt in Mayiladuthurai.

5. Samayapuram Chithirai car festival to take place today.

