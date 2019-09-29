Tamil Nadu NEET impersonation scam: one more student, parent arrested

The CB-CID on Saturday arrested Praveen S., a student of SRM Medical College, and his father A.K.S. Saravanan in connection with the ongoing investigation in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation case.

Earlier, three students pursuing medicine in three different colleges in the State were brought here along with their parents amid tight security by CB-CID officials for investigation. The officials said they interrogated Rahul, a student of Sree Balaji Medical College, and his father Davis, Abirami Madhavan of Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute and Praveen. Abirami’s father Madhavan did not turn up for the investigation.

Later in the day, the CB-CID issued a press release stating that Praveen and his father had been arrested and inquiries were still on with Rahul and Abirami.

Meanwhile, CB-CID officials also launched a manhunt to nab a few middlemen, believed to be involved in the medical admission impersonation racket. Sources said that teams had been sent to a few States as the students involved in impersonation engaged middlemen. “We will nab them all soon,” said a senior officer.

Also Read Speculation surrounds Dharmapuri medical student’s credentials

The CB-CID has also issued letters to all NEET coaching centres in the State to furnish details of students who had successfully cleared the examination. Details have also been sought from the National Testing Agency, which had conducted the examination.

Fresh twist

In a new twist to the case, the Theni Government Medical College Dean, A.K. Rajendran, lodged a fresh complaint with the Gandamanur Vilakku police station against two faculty members, alleging that they had manipulated the attendance register in favour of Udit Surya, now in prison on charges of impersonation.

The police indicated that they would forward the complaint to the CB-CID. A senior officer said that the dean had also sought police protection, citing a threat to his life for blowing the lid off the case. Though, no decision was taken on the request, the officer said that they might explore the dean’s claims and then take a decision.

On Thursday, after a day-long interrogation, Udit Surya and his father Dr. Venkatesan were produced before a Judicial Magistrate court in Theni and subsequently remanded in prison.