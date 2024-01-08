Tamil Nadu needs to focus on advanced manufacturing: MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan

January 08, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), said on Monday that Tamil Nadu should focus on advanced manufacturing like the manufacture of non-semiconductor components.

The State boasts of a gross enrolment ratio of 50% in higher education and one of the issues is finding meaningful jobs for people with that level of graduation, he said in his keynote address at a session on ‘Electronics: Rapidly re-shaping the future’ on the second day of the Global Investors Meet 2024.

Advanced manufacturing is one of those spaces. Component ecosystem is a space where advanced manufacturing can take place in a significant measure. That’s where Tamil Nadu can focus on, just like we will focus on at the government of India level, Mr. Krishnan said.

“One of the lessons we can take away from Tamil Nadu’s success story in automotive is the strength in components is what finally led to overall manufacturing competitiveness of the State,” he said. “The other lesson to take away is if you do not have strength in components manufacturing, you are not going to do well in electronics manufacturing as well,” Mr. Krishnan said.

He also used two examples from Tamil Nadu to counter criticism about low-value addition in mobile phones manufacturing. One of the criticisms is that when we say 99.2% of phones used in India are manufactured in India, the value addition is only 12-15%, Mr. Krishnan said.

Foxconn’s factory at Sriperumbudur employs 50,000 people. Tata Electronics has signed a pact with the State government for a enclosure manufacturing and mobile phone assembly unit in Krishnagiri district. It will create 40,500 jobs over time, he said.

That kind of employment does not happen in very many industries even if the value addition is only 12-15% as part of the global supply chain and cannot be ignored by any country, Mr. Krishnan said.

At the same time, he pointed out that by the time the incentive ends for mobile manufacturing if competitiveness does not improve, there is a risk of reversal, he said. That is why the Centre is looking to move to the next stage of bringing more components manufacturing into the country and working on an incentive scheme for non-semiconductor components, Mr. Krishnan said.

“We need to focus on both aspects of components manufacturing — semiconductors and other kinds of assemblies and subassemblies which goes into a phone or an electronic gadget,” Mr. Krishnan said.

Electronics will be the single largest manufacturing industry in the world. India’s presence in the sector is absolutely vital, he said.

Tamil Nadu’s semiconductor policy, released at the inaugural session of GIM, offers a 50% incentive, which is a top-up to what the Centre offers. This basically means 75% of the entire investment is subsidised and on a pari passu basis and industry needs to respond, Mr. Krishnan said.

He also expressed the hope that India can move up the value chain to semiconductor, component manufacturing, design and having patents in a shorter time frame, compared with other countries.