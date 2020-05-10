Tamil Nadu Muslim League to move HC against increase in retirement age for government staff

Tamil Nadu Muslim League plans to approach Madras High Court on May 11, against the State goverment’s decision to increase the retirement age of goverment staff to 59 from 58.

In a statement, it said that till December last year about 68 lakh youth had applied for goverment jobs and the State government’s move was against their wishes and strictly condemnable.

The State goverment, facing a financial crunch, has differed the expenditure of ₹5,100 crore as retirement benefits to staff superannuating this year, it said.

Tamil Nadu Muslim League also pointed out that the Assembly elections are coming up next year and whoever coming to power have to bear the burden of this expenditure and the current AIADMK rule has taken the decision keeping this in mind.