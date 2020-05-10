Tamil Nadu Muslim League to move HC against increase in retirement age for government staff

Tamil Nadu Muslim League plans to approach Madras High Court on May 11, against the State goverment’s decision to increase the retirement age of goverment staff to 59 from 58.
In a statement, it said that till December last year about 68 lakh youth had applied for goverment jobs and the State government’s move was against their wishes and strictly condemnable.
The State goverment, facing a financial crunch, has differed the expenditure of ₹5,100 crore as retirement benefits to staff superannuating this year, it said.
Tamil Nadu Muslim League also pointed out that the Assembly elections are coming up next year and whoever coming to power have to bear the burden of this expenditure and the current AIADMK rule has taken the decision keeping this in mind.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.