Tamil Nadu Muslim League condemns attempt to seal Thowheed Jamaath HQ

Tamil Nadu Muslim League has strongly condemned the attempt by Officers of the Deputy Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) from Mumbai to seal the State headquarters of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) in Armenian Street, Chennai.

In a statement, it pointed out that TNTJ is a non-political outfit and had involved itself in various relief works during Chennai floods, cyclones and even during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Muslim League alleged that attempt to seal was done to insult TNTJ and create a bad image, and strongly condemned the Centre and State governments for doing so.

The Centre and State governments are trying to suppress all outfits which raise voices against them, it alleged.

