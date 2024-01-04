Tamil Nadu MPs seek appointment with Amit Shah; to urge him to sanction funds for flood relief

January 04, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

An all-party delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu is set to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge him to sanction funds to the tune of ₹37,907 crore sought by the government towards flood relief. On Thursday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that an appointment has been sought to meet the Home Minister in this regard.

“Despite the visit of a Central team as well as Union Ministers to affected areas and the submission of two representations by the government seeking funds, no relief fund has been received from the Union government,” an official release quoted Mr. Stalin as saying. It pointed out that the “Union government had sanctioned funds from the National Disaster Response Fund sooner when natural disasters struck other States.”

So far, the Tamil Nadu government had spent over ₹2,100 crore towards relief and restoration works and distribution of relief undertaken due to the two natural disasters. It further announced a livelihood and rehabilitation package to the tune of ₹1,000 crore for those affected, including MSMEs, self-help groups, vendors, farmers and fishermen among others.

The government had sought a total sum of ₹37,907.19 crore, including ₹19,692.67 crore over damage reported due to Michaung in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and ₹19,692.67 crore for restoration work in four southern districts.

While Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts incurred great losses due to cyclone Michaung which brought in torrential rain on December 3 and 4, unprecedented rais that pounded on December 17 and 18 caused huge damage in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Besides the visit by a Central team consisting of officials from various departments in four northern districts, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the affected areas on December 7 and promised appropriate relief, it pointed out. As for the four southern districts, a Central team visited the affected areas. On December 26, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Thoothukudi district.

The release also cited the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Tiruchi on January 2 wherein he expressed concerns over the natural disasters which severely affected eight districts of Tamil Nadu.

