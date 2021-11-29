Minor earthquake in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE:

29 November 2021 11:57 IST

Mild earthquake in Tirupattur; one house damaged in Gudiyatham near Vellore

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Tirupattur district bordering Vellore, in the early hours on November 29.

According to Tirupattur district collector, Amar Kushwaha, the tremor occured in Ambur taluk covering villages Karapattu, Thumberi, Ramanaickenpatti, Arangalthurugam and Chickkanankuppam.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded the earthquake, and accordingly, it was recorded at 4.15 a.m. at a depth of 25 km. The epicentre of the quake was located 59 km south west of Vellore and falls within the limits of neighbouring Tirupattur district, which got bifurcated from Vellore along with Ranipet two years ago. No injuries, loss of life or damage to property occurred due to the incident.

The Tirupattur District Collectorate has been informed about the incident by the NCS. "It's a mild tremor that happened in the border area of the (Tirupattur) district near Vellore. No loss or damages due to the incident," Tirupattur Collector, Amar Kushwaha, told The Hindu.

However, district officials said one house in Gudiyatham taluk in Vellore district has been damaged due to the impact of the earthquake. The first floor of the house in Mathura Meenur Kollamedu village in Gudiyatham taluk was damaged with deep cracks developed due to the incident. However, no one including the house owner, G. Selvam (58), were injured in the incident. Officials and police have rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, three persons including a woman were injured after a sidewall of their house collapsed on Thilagar Street in Gandhi Nagar in Arakkonam of Ranipet district in the early hours on November 29 due to rain.

Police said that K. Thanthoni (40), K. Pandian (23), a driver and K. Kousalya Devi (21), were sleeping in their tiled house when the sidewall of the house collapsed due to continuous rain in the neighbourhood. Neighbours rushed to their house after an alarm raised by the injured persons in the house. Immediately, Arakkonam police rushed to the spot and admitted them at the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam before they were shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, police added.