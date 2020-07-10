Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K. Raju tests positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

10 July 2020 15:01 IST

Mr. Raju has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai

Minister for Co-operation Sellur K. Raju, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Mr. Raju is the third Tamil Nadu Minister to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan had tested positive on June 18. On July 8, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani tested positive, and is being treated at a private hospital.

Sources said the Minister had accompanied his wife, who had tested positive for the infection four days ago. He had sought to be tested on Thursday the sources added. The result returned positive for the infection.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had tweeted on Friday morning that he prayed for the speedy recovery of Mr. Raju. Mr. Panneerselvam appealed to people in public life to be careful and cautious while doing their duty.