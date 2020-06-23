Tamil Nadu Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji criticises Stalin on COVID-19 statements

CHENNAI

23 June 2020

Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji criticised DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, stating that he was issuing statements every day, making it seem as if COVID-19 was a creation of the AIADMK and the DMK was fighting against it.

“Stalin should stop confusing people by issuing statements every day. He is speaking like it is he who is trying to stop the spread of the disease,” Mr. Bhalaji said, in a statement.

The Minister said the government was working day and night to stop the spread of the virus in the State. “If Stalin keeps accusing such a government every day, the DMK will vanish from Tamil Nadu politics even before COVID-19 is eradicated,” he said. “Has Stalin given any good suggestions to either the medical experts or professionals to either stop the spread of the virus or to cure the patients? All the statements he is issuing on a daily basis are only for political vendetta,” Mr. Bhalaji said.