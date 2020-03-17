Tamil Nadu medical students demand safety gear for doctors, holiday for undergraduates

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association has voiced concerns over the non-availability of masks and hand sanitisers for doctors, post-graduate medical students and interns in government hospitals across the State.

With the State government closing down all educational institutions in Tamil Nadu except medical colleges till March 31, the association has appealed to the government to declare holidays for undergraduate medical students too.

Welcoming the efforts being taken by the government to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the association said that the government’s decision to close down establishments would ensure the safety of the public. However, they questioned whether the government was concerned about the safety of doctors, PGs and interns working in government medical colleges.

The association members said there was an acute shortage of masks and hand sanitisers in government hospitals. They said that no adequate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of doctors and medical students.

The association urged the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to act on a war-footing to ensure the availability of hand sanitisers, masks and personal protective equipment for doctors, PGs and house surgeons. They called for measures to solve the scarcity of the safety gear and for stringent action on people who were hoarding and selling the same for exorbitant prices.