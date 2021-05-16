Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation floats global tender for 5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

State plans to vaccinate around 3.6 crore people in 18-44 age group

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has floated a global tender to procure five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The State has for now planned to vaccinate around 3.6 crore people in the 18-44 age group with two doses.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued an order to float a global tender to procure the vaccines for persons aged 18-44 in time. The decision was made because the vaccine allocation from the Central government was insufficient to inoculate those in this age group.

The TNMSC floated the tender to procure five crore doses, with the delivery schedule of 90 days progressively from the date of purchase order. The vaccines should be delivered at the State Vaccine Store, Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services complex and the District Vaccine Stores in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Salem and Coimbatore.

An official of the Health Department said the TNMSC had taken up the process for for floating the tender. “It will be scientific and transparent. It may be for multiple vaccines too,” he said.