Tamil Nadu MBBS merit list on Aug 19; counselling from Aug 21 

The Directorate of Medical Education will commence the counselling process for 85% seats in the medical and dental colleges in Tamil Nadu from August 21, 2024, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced in Chennai on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of commissioning of new buildings at Kilpauk Medical College, he said the DME started issuing applications for MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2024-25 on Wednesday. The last date to submit filled in forms online is 5 p.m. of Aug 8. Canidates may visit www.tnmedicalselection.org .

Number of seats available in Tamil Nadu for undergraduate medical courses MBBS All India Quota seats surrendered: 851 36 government medical colleges: 5,050 ESI State medical college: 150 21 private medical colleges: 3,400 3 private medical universities: 450 BDS Seats surrendered: 38 3 government colleges: 250 20 private colleges: 1,950

Earlier the National Medical Commission announced that counselling for All India Quota seats would begin on Aug 14. All State governments surrender 15% of the total seats available in their medical colleges to the Directorate General of Health Services which conducts counselling for the surrendered seats besides seats in central government institutions and deemed universities across the country.

The TN Medical Selection Committee will release the merit list on August 19. On August 21, counselling will commence for the general category. For candidates admitted through special reservation such as persons with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen, sportspersons and for students admitted under the preferential reservation of 7.5% for government school students, admission will be conducted in the physical mode on August 22 and 23, Mr. Subramanian said.

This year no new colleges will be added to the State. Three private medical colleges have been given approval by the NMC. “The seat matrix will be given based on the number of seats the NMC approves and affiliation by Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University”, the minister said.

Last year 625 seats were allocated for students under the preferential reservation for government school students, medical education officials said.