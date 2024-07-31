GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu MBBS merit list on Aug 19; counselling from Aug 21 

Physical mode counselling for special categories on Aug 22 and 23 

Updated - July 31, 2024 03:02 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 03:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of students filling up MBBS/BDS application form at Madras Medical College, in Chennai.

File photo of students filling up MBBS/BDS application form at Madras Medical College, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

The Directorate of Medical Education will commence the counselling process for 85% seats in the medical and dental colleges in Tamil Nadu from August 21, 2024, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced in Chennai on Wednesday.  

On the sidelines of commissioning of new buildings at Kilpauk Medical College, he said the DME started issuing applications for MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2024-25 on Wednesday. The last date to submit filled in forms online is 5 p.m. of Aug 8. Canidates may visit www.tnmedicalselection.org.  

Number of seats available in Tamil Nadu for undergraduate medical courses
MBBS  
All India Quota seats surrendered: 851
36 government medical colleges: 5,050 
ESI State medical college: 150 
21 private medical colleges: 3,400 
3 private medical universities: 450
BDS 
Seats surrendered: 38 
3 government colleges: 250
20 private colleges: 1,950 

Earlier the National Medical Commission announced that counselling for All India Quota seats would begin on Aug 14. All State governments surrender 15% of the total seats available in their medical colleges to the Directorate General of Health Services which conducts counselling for the surrendered seats besides seats in central government institutions and deemed universities across the country.  

The TN Medical Selection Committee will release the merit list on August 19. On August 21, counselling will commence for the general category. For candidates admitted through special reservation such as persons with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen, sportspersons and for students admitted under the preferential reservation of 7.5% for government school students, admission will be conducted in the physical mode on August 22 and 23, Mr. Subramanian said.  

This year no new colleges will be added to the State. Three private medical colleges have been given approval by the NMC. “The seat matrix will be given based on the number of seats the NMC approves and affiliation by Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University”, the minister said. 

Last year 625 seats were allocated for students under the preferential reservation for government school students, medical education officials said.    

Related Topics

higher education / medical education / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.