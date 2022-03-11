  • The Package

Tamil Nadu: Mayor Speak

A new innings: A view of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council hall during the swearing in ceremony of councillors at Ripon Buildings. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K
Tamil Nadu BureauMarch 11, 2022 11:16 IST
Updated: March 11, 2022 11:42 IST
Chennai
Mayor to focus on Singara Chennai 2.0
Tiruchirapalli
Clean and Green Karur will become a reality, says Mayor
Coimbatore
‘Development in all 100 wards is my objective’ 
Chennai
Priority for improving amenities, says Tambaram Mayor
Tamil Nadu
‘Key civic problems of Kumbakonam will be addressed’
