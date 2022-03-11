The Package Tamil Nadu: Mayor Speak A new innings: A view of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council hall during the swearing in ceremony of councillors at Ripon Buildings. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K Tamil Nadu BureauMarch 11, 2022 11:16 IST Updated: March 11, 2022 11:42 IST Interviews of the newly-elected Mayors of Tamil Nadu’s city corporations In This Package Chennai Mayor to focus on Singara Chennai 2.0 Tiruchirapalli Clean and Green Karur will become a reality, says Mayor Coimbatore ‘Development in all 100 wards is my objective’ Chennai Priority for improving amenities, says Tambaram Mayor Tamil Nadu ‘Key civic problems of Kumbakonam will be addressed’ Read more...