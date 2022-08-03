Tamil Nadu

TN may face Assembly election along with general election in 2024: Dhinakaran

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI: August 03, 2022 15:58 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 15:58 IST

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, reiterated his prediction that Tamil Nadu will face assembly elections along with general elections in 2024.

He was speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Dheeran Chinnamalai in Guindy. Replying to a question about his recent remarks in Theni, Mr. Dhinakaran said looking at the current political happenings, he said the State would face assembly polls in 2024 itself.

He pointed out the recent raids by the National Investigation Agency in parts of Tamil Nadu and seizure of drugs. Mr. Dhinakaran also alleged that corruption has increased during the DMK regime and has exceeded the previous AIADMK government.

He also clarified that his recent meeting with supporters of deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam led by the party’s former Theni functionary Syed Khan was a courtesy meeting and there was no politics involved.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami along with its supporters also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dheeran Chinnamalai.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Dheeran Chinnamalai, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman claimed that only his party has the guts to fight elections alone and not the AIADMK and DMK. In separate Twitter posts, PMK founder Ramadoss and party president Anbmani Ramadoss also paid tributes to Dheeran Chinnamalai.

