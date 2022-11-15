Tamil Nadu may experience a break from rain for a few days

November 15, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Most parts of Tamil Nadu may have a break from widespread, steady rainfall till Saturday. The India Meteorological Department is, meanwhile, monitoring a fresh low pressure area brewing over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea on Wednesday and gradually intensify into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around November 18.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the developing weather system was being monitored for its impact on the State. “There would be more clarity on predictions from weather models by Wednesday or Thursday. We have to wait to see if the system will bring rain to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, some places in the State may experience localised or convectional type of rainfall till the weekend. Variations in wind speed and abundant moisture present in the atmosphere would influence isolated rain of light to moderate intensity.

Chennai may have light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some areas. A few districts, including Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Vellore, face a shortfall in the monsoon rainfall.

Affected areas inspected

On Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar inspected Koilpadagai and Kannadapalayam near Avadi. Officials of the Water Resources Department and the Avadi municipal corporation were instructed to create a diversion channel to carry surplus water from the waterbodies and prevent waterlogging in areas, including Ganapathy Avenue.

Mr. Nehru, along with Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan, also reviewed the work on clearing stagnant water from areas such as Kolapakkam, Paraniputhur and Mangadu. Mr. Nehru said the areas were flooded what with the inadequate capacity of the stormwater drain linked to the Adyar river. He asked officials to speed up the work to clear the stagnant water and conduct medical camps, if need be.