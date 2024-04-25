ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to protest against PM for his remarks on mangalsutra: Selvaperunthagai

April 25, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday, April 25, 2024 said the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress would organise a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Congress “would not spare even the mangalsutra of women”.

Addressing journalists at the TNCC headquarters, Satyamurthi Bhavan in Chennai, he said Mr. Modi had violated the Indian Constitution through his speech “against Muslim minorities”.

The Election Commission should ban Modi from further campaigning, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

According to him, the BJP would face a major defeat in the Parliamentary election. The voice from Tamil Nadu and across India is that “the fascist BJP regime” should be replaced, he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai contended no action has been taken in connection against with the “₹4 crore seized” from persons linked to a BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Hazeena Syed took over as president of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress.

Speaking to reporters, she said Indira Gandhi donated her mangalsutra during the Indo-China war and Congress did not snatch gold or mangalsutra.

“We are organising the protest stating that mangalsutra is not a just a jewellery and it is our life and it needs to be protected,” Ms. Syed said.

On Thursday, Mr. Selvaperunthagai along with the Congress candidates for Lok Sabha election met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.

