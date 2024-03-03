ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to organise women’s rally in Nagercoil

March 03, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress will organise ‘Justice for Women – We Are Ready’, a women’s public rally to commemorate International Women’s Day on Monday at Vellamadi in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Sudha Ramakrishnan will preside over the rally, which will be attended by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, All India Congress Committee secretary Sirivella Prasad, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US