GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to organise women’s rally in Nagercoil

March 03, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress will organise ‘Justice for Women – We Are Ready’, a women’s public rally to commemorate International Women’s Day on Monday at Vellamadi in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Sudha Ramakrishnan will preside over the rally, which will be attended by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, All India Congress Committee secretary Sirivella Prasad, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, and others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.