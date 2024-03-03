Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to organise women’s rally in Nagercoil

March 03, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress will organise ‘Justice for Women – We Are Ready’, a women’s public rally to commemorate International Women’s Day on Monday at Vellamadi in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Sudha Ramakrishnan will preside over the rally, which will be attended by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, All India Congress Committee secretary Sirivella Prasad, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, and others.