Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president writes to Sonia Gandhi

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 01:41 IST

Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president R. Sudha has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi regarding the poor representation for women in the distribution of party ticket for the Assembly election.

In the letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media, she said only one woman had been given party ticket, of the 25 seats allotted to it by the DMK.

“It pains me tremendously that under your inspiring leadership there has been no just representation for women cadre, which demotivates not just Congress women, but also conveys the wrong message to all my sisters across Tamil Nadu,” she said, adding that it demotivated women in the Congress. In contrast, she said the BJP had fielded three women out of the 20 seats allotted to it by the AIADMK.

Advertising

Advertising