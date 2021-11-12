Tamil Nadu logs 820 fresh cases of COVID-19

CHENNAI

12 November 2021 00:54 IST

Tenkasi and Theni record nil cases; 34 districts record no fatalities; over two lakh vaccinated

With Tamil Nadu logging 820 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two districts — Tenkasi and Theni — recorded nil cases and 13 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The number of deaths fell to four, with 34 of the 38 districts recording nil fatalities.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to record cases in three digits. There were 125 cases in Chennai and 109 in Coimbatore. While 68 persons tested positive in Erode, there were 63 cases in Chengalpattu. There were 51 cases in Tiruppur, 46 in Salem and 40 each in Namakkal and Tiruchi. So far, the State has recorded 27,12,404 cases.

Only Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvarur and Tiruchi reported deaths due to COVID-19. All four deaths occurred at government hospitals. This took the toll to 36,251.

A total of 962 persons, including 129 in Chennai and 112 in Coimbatore, were discharged. The total recoveries stood at 26,66,140. As many as 10,013 persons were under treatment. Of them, Chennai accounted for 1,200 cases and Coimbatore 1,131 cases. A total of 1,02,343 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 5,23,39,315.

Over two lakh persons were vaccinated across the State. A total of 2,20,649 persons were vaccinated. The overall coverage at government vaccination centres went up to 5,76,70,416. Of them, 1,23,296 persons were aged 18-44 and 70,945 persons were aged 45-59. The cumulative coverage at private vaccination centres stood at 26,85,442.