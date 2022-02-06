State logs 7,524 fresh COVID-19 cases

37 deaths recorded across Tamil Nadu, active cases drop to 1,38,878

Fresh COVID-19 infections continued to dip in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, 7,524 persons tested positive for the virus, taking the State’s overall tally past 34 lakh. The number of active cases in the State dropped to 1,38,878.

So far, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 34,04,762 COVID-19 cases.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 1,223, while Coimbatore logged 1,020. There were 691 cases in Chengalpattu and 609 in Tiruppur. Erode’s daily tally fell to 405. Salem too recorded a dip with 386 fresh cases. Tiruvallur registered 311 cases and the four districts- Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Namakkal and Tiruchi, reported around 200 cases each.

Another 37 persons (23 in private and 14 in government hospitals) succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 37,733. Of the 38 districts, 14 reported fatalities due to COVID-19. Chennai continued to account for the most number of deaths in the State. A total of 10 persons died in the city. There were five deaths each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore and three in Kancheepuram.

Among the deceased were two persons aged in their 20s. A 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore with an acute kidney injury and a chronic kidney disease, was admitted to a private hospital on February 2 due to fever. She died on February 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 27-year-old man from Chengalpattu with a chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension was admitted to a private hospital on January 31 with complaints of fever and cough for two days. He too died due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 23,938 persons were discharged in the State. The recoveries till date stood at 32,28,151. A total of 1,26,701 samples were tested. With this, 6,24,01,480 samples were tested in the State so far.