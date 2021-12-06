Tamil Nadu logs 724 infections and 10 deaths

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 00:17 IST

State’s case tally touches 27,30,516; three districts see no fresh case; active cases reach 8,041

With 724 more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 27,30,516.

Fresh infections in Chennai and Coimbatore continued to remain high — the former saw 131 infections and the latter 124. Tiruppur logged 65 cases and Erode 59.

Chengalpattu recorded 61 infections, Namakkal 41 and Salem 37.

Twenty-one districts recorded cases in single digit. Perambalur, Theni and Ramanathapuram saw no fresh case. The State’s active caseload touched 8,041.

Recoveries in State

With 743 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,85,946.

Chennai’s active caseload stood at 1,183, and case tally at 5,58,637. So far, 5,48,838 people have been discharged after treatment. The district’s toll reached 8,616.

Ten more people succumbed to the infection, five of whom died in government facilities. Tamil Nadu’s toll reached 36,529.

One of the deceased, a 63-year-old woman from Pudukottai, had no co-morbidity. She was admitted to the Sivagangai Medical College Hospital on December 3, and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. She died the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Nonagenarian dies

A 91-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital on November 17, with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for three days, tested positive on December 3, and died the same day. Doctors gave the cause of his death as COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,01,820 people were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.