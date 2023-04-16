ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu logs 514 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death 

April 16, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

 

As many as 514 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A 60-year-old woman with multiple co-morbidities died at the Government Omandurar Multi Super Speciality hospital in Chennai. She was hypertensive and diabetic, and had coronary artery disease and interstitial lung disease. She was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism and was admitted on Saturday with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing. An RT-PCR test revealed that she had COVID-19. She died within 30 minutes of admission. Doctors said the death was due to COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiogenic shock, severe metabolic acidosis and respiratory failure. A total of 38,056 persons have succumbed to the disease, the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health said. At present, 3,195 persons are under treatment, and 366 persons were discharged on Sunday. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,60,964.

