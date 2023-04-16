HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu logs 514 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death 

April 16, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo used for representational purpose.

File photo used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

 

As many as 514 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A 60-year-old woman with multiple co-morbidities died at the Government Omandurar Multi Super Speciality hospital in Chennai. She was hypertensive and diabetic, and had coronary artery disease and interstitial lung disease. She was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism and was admitted on Saturday with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing. An RT-PCR test revealed that she had COVID-19. She died within 30 minutes of admission. Doctors said the death was due to COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiogenic shock, severe metabolic acidosis and respiratory failure. A total of 38,056 persons have succumbed to the disease, the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health said. At present, 3,195 persons are under treatment, and 366 persons were discharged on Sunday. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,60,964.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.