Tamil Nadu logs 1,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

CHENNAI

25 September 2021 01:15 IST

Coimbatore, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Erode continue to register the most number of cases; 1,86,654 persons vaccinated

Tamil Nadu logged 1,733 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Another 27 persons succumbed to the infection.

With the State recording over 1,700 cases for the second day in a row, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Erode continued to register the most number of cases. Both Coimbatore and Chennai recorded a little over 200 cases, though there was a marginal dip compared with the previous day. While 210 persons tested positive in Coimbatore, Chennai’s cases dipped from 222 to 205. The number of cases rose from 107 to 122 in Chengalpattu, while Erode logged 119 cases.

Among the other districts, Tiruppur recorded 98 cases, a small rise from the previous day’s tally of 82. Tiruvallur and Tiruchi recorded 73 cases each, while Namakkal reported a marginal rise from 52 to 72 cases. Thanjavur recorded 61 cases. The State’s overall tally of cases reached 26,53,848. As another 1,631 persons were discharged, the total number of recovered patients stood at 26,01,198.

Advertising

Advertising

The State’s toll stood at 35,454. Of the 27 deaths, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruchi recorded three deaths each, while Chennai reported two fatalities. Among the deceased was a 37-year-old woman from Theni who was admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital on September 21. She did not have co-morbidities. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on September 23.

At present, 17,196 persons were under treatment. Chennai accounted for the most number of active cases at 2,127, followed by Coimbatore (2,119). There were 1,000-plus active cases in Erode and Chengalpattu.

As many as 1,58,075 samples were tested, and the total number of samples tested stood at 4,60,74,497.

Another 1,86,654 persons were vaccinated on Friday. They included 1,15,877 persons aged 18-44 and 50,893 persons aged 45-59. With this, the total coverage at government vaccination centres reached 4,17,50,075. The cumulative coverage at private vaccination centres from May 1 stood at 24,47,065.