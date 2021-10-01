Tamil Nadu logs 1,612 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

01 October 2021 01:20 IST

28 deaths push the toll to 35,578; for the third day in a row, Chennai records the most number of cases

Tamil Nadu logged 1,612 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall tally of cases to 26,63,789 and toll to 35,578.

For the third day in a row, Chennai recorded the most number of fresh infections in the State as 183 people tested positive. This took the city’s overall tally to 5,49,827. Coimbatore recorded 176 cases, while Chengalpattu logged 112 cases and Erode 109 cases.

In Thanjavur, the number of cases marginally rose to 98 as against 78 the previous day. There were 84 cases in Tiruppur, 68 in Tiruvallur and 65 in Namakkal. While Salem recorded 60 cases, there were 57 cases in Tiruchi.

Of the 28 deaths, Chennai recorded five, while there were two deaths each in Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Tiruchi. The number of districts that reported deaths stood at 18.

Among the deceased were four people who did not have co-morbidities. They included a 31-year-old man from Ariyalur, who was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on September 17 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on September 28.

Two more persons, in their 30s, succumbed to the infection. A 35-year-old man from Namakkal, who had seizure disorder, was admitted to a private hospital on September 28 with complaints of fever, cough for 14 days and difficulty in breathing. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia the next day. A 38-year-old man from Thoothukudi, who had diabetes, was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College on September 25. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on September 28. With another 1,626 people discharged after treatment, the total number of recovered patients has gone up to 26,11,061. The State’s active caseload stood at 17,150. While Coimbatore has 2,038 active cases, the number dropped in Chennai to 1,970. A total of 1,53,327 samples were tested. So far, 4,69,93,842 samples have been tested.

Over three lakh people received the COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A total of 3,20,805 people got the jabs, taking the coverage at government vaccination centres to 4,50,28,107. The cumulative coverage at private vaccination centres since May 1 stood at 25,03,699. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said eight lakh Covishield doses were expected on Friday.