Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logs 1,467 fresh COVID cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 31, 2022 22:49 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 22:49 IST

A total of 1,467 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday, pushing the overall tally to 35,44,246. In Chennai, 316 persons tested positive and 144 fresh cases were identified in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore reported 148 fresh infections.

All districts reported fresh cases. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Theni logged fewer than 10 cases. Among these districts, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram logged one case each.

As on date, 34,93,543 persons have recovered, including 1,890 persons who were discharged on Sunday, according to the Directorate of Public Health bulletin. Till date, 38,032 persons who were undergoing treatment have succumbed to the infection. As on date 12,671 persons are under treatment.

