Tamil Nadu local body polls | State Election Commission warns against auctioning of posts

17 September 2021 16:11 IST

In a communication to District Election Officers, the TNSEC has issued a stern warning against such illegal acts and has asked officials to prevent this

In the wake of media reports over “auctioning of posts” in rural local bodies ahead of the polls scheduled in the nine newly-created districts, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Friday issued stern warning against such illegal acts. It instructed officials to prevent such attempts.

In a communication to District Election Officers, the TNSEC referred to media reports and pointed out that auctioning of posts in the local bodies was against the Constitution and the principles of democracy, and hence, was not only condemnable but punishable.

The Commission also instructed district administrations to initiate legal steps against such illegal attempts and to sensitise the general public to make them realise this was against democratic principles. It also instructed them to take precautionary measures to prevent such attempts in the future. The TNSEC also appealed to the general public to extend their cooperation in successfully conducting these polls in a democratic manner.

The rural local body polls in the nine newly created districts -- Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi would be held in two phases on October 6 and 9. Since September 15, nomination papers are being received from candidates for the polls.