Tamil Nadu lifts restrictions on domestic flights

CHENNAI

18 February 2021 01:28 IST

Curbs lifted due to request made by Civil Aviation Ministry

Tamil Nadu has lifted all the restrictions on the number of inter-State and intra-State domestic flight operations in respect of all airports in the State.

Acting on a request made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, in a letter, conveyed the State’s decision to lift the restrictions on the number of domestic flight operations that were imposed in view of COVID-19.

After the complete lockdown due to the pandemic, the State had capped the allowed number of domestic flights to Tamil Nadu at 50.

However, on a request made by the Chennai Airport Director it was increased to 145 arrivals in September. Subsequently, the number of inter-State flight operations to Chennai Airport was enhanced to 150 and the operation of 50 intra-State flights was also permitted across airports in Tamil Nadu.