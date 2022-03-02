Tamil Nadu lifts all curbs on gatherings

CM calls upon members of the public to get fully vaccinated

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to lift all restrictions on social, cultural and political gatherings from March 3. Up to 500 guests will be permitted at weddings and up to 250 people can attend funerals.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the relaxation of the curbs on weddings and funerals would be in place between March 3 and 31. “Other than the restrictions [on the number of participants at weddings and funerals], all other restrictions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 are being lifted,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also renewed his appeal to members of the public to take both doses of vaccine. He urged them to wear masks at public places and maintain social distancing. “I request you all to extend your cooperation to the government in its efforts at protecting you from the pandemic,” he said.

Recalling an advisory from the Union Home Ministry on February 25 to the States to undertake a risk assessment-based approach, Mr. Stalin said the fresh relaxations were announced in view of the falling number of cases and aimed at facilitating the return of normalcy.