Tamil Nadu legislature has sat on appeal over SC judgments by banning online rummy and poker, Mukul Rohatgi argues before Madras High Court

July 14, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu legislature has sat on appeal over a series of judgments passed by the Supreme Court over the last 50 years by banning online rummy and poker through the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi argued before the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Appearing before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, he also questioned the competence of the Tamil Nadu Assembly to enact a law on a subject which, according to him, fell only within the purview of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

“The sole question in this case is whether online rummy and poker are games of chance or games of skill. It has been held over the last 50 years that they are games of skill. The fact that rummy is a game of skill is, today, cast in stone. That is the law declared under Article 141 (law declared by the Supreme Court) of the Constitution,” he said.

It has been held specifically that offline/physical rummy was a game of skill and the dictum would apply equally to online rummy. “There is no scope to reinvent the wheel,” he said, adding that there was absolutely no difference between physical and online rummy like how there was no difference between physical and online hearing of cases by courts of law.

Mr. Rohatgi said the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka had already made an attempt to ban online rummy and poker through a legislative process, but those attempts were thwarted by the High Courts in all three States by relying upon the consistent stand taken by the Supreme Court on the issue. Now, Tamil Nadu had come up with another law.

Pointing out that the only reason given by the State to target online rummy was nothing but the shuffling of cards by a Random Number Generator (RNG) software, Mr. Rohatgi said. RNG was being used even by the Income Tax Department for random scrutiny of returns filed by assessees.

Further, since the State had relied upon Entries 1 (public order), 6 (public health) and 34 (betting and gambling) of List II (State list) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution for enacting the law, the senior counsel wondered how could suicide committed by a few gamers become an issue affecting public order.

Referring to a number of suicides reported in the country because of failed romantic relationships and even student suicides, he said suicides by some gamers could not per se become a reason to curtail the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) to carry on a trade or business. He said the 2022 law also had nothing to do with public health.

“The link between public health and online rummy is specious. If the State wants to protect public health, why not ban liquor? It causes more harm,” he said. The senior counsel claimed that the State could not cite betting and gambling as a reason to ban online rummy since playing a game of skill with stakes could not be termed either betting or gambling.

After Mr. Rohatgi completed his arguments on behalf of an online gaming company, senior counsel C. Aryama Sundaram, representing the All India Gaming Federation, said it had 69 members and all of them follow a cardinal principle that they would offer their online platforms to play only games of skill and not games of chance.

“We are a self-regulatory body and a player placing money on his own skill is not betting or wagering,” he said and argued that the definitions in the 2022 Act were “capable of such great mischief” that they leave everything to the subjective satisfaction of the implementing authorities who might end up taking arbitrary decisions.

Representing another online gaming company, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that when a particular game had elements of chance as well as skill, the courts should apply the test of predominance to find out which one overtakes the other. He said that in rummy, the element of skill overtakes chance.

“In rummy, the shuffling of cards is completely random. No player has control over it. The player cannot decide the cards that he gets. So this is an element of chance. However, a player who gets very poor cards might end up winning against the other player who had got the best of the cards and that happens through skill,” he explained.

Senior counsel Sajan Poovayya contended that MEITY had already come up with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, for regulating online gaming companies, among many other intermediaries, and therefore, the State, too, could not have an independent law.

“If every State begins regulating e-commerce then that would be the end of e-commerce,” he said. Since senior counsel Satish Parasaran and C. Manishankar, too, had to argue for a couple of other online gaming companies which had also challenged the validity of the 2022 Act, the judges adjourned the hearing to July 19.