Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session from September 14 to 16

CHENNAI

08 September 2020 15:07 IST

All those intending to take part in the House proceedings have been requested to undertake tests for COVID-19 infection 72 hours before the House is scheduled to convene, Speaker P. Dhanapal said

The upcoming session of the State Legislative Assembly will be held from September 14 to September 16 at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. All those intending to take part in the House proceedings have been requested to undertake tests for COVID-19 infection 72 hours before the House is scheduled to convene.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House, chaired by Speaker P. Dhanapal, which met here, finalised the dates for the session. On the first day, resolutions would be adopted condoling the deaths of former President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan, Congress Member of Parliament H. Vasanthakumar and those who died of COVID-19. The House would also condole the deaths of 21 former legislators who had died since the previous Assembly session. The day's proceedings would be adjourned thereafter, Mr. Dhanapal told reporters, after the meeting of the BAC.

Official business would resume on September 15, and the first supplementary budget would be presented in the House on September 16.

The Speaker said all legislators who intend to attend the House proceedings must test for COVID-19 72 hours before the House was scheduled to convene. All officers, Assembly officials and journalists also should undergo testing for the infection. “Only those with authorised passes would be allowed on the third floor [of the Kalaivanar Arangam],” Mr. Dhanapal said.

DMK’s Deputy Floor Leader in the House Duraimurugan told reporters that his party had wanted the session for at least seven days, as there were several pressing issues to be discussed.