Tamil Nadu leads the country in higher education enrolment, Minister says

CUDDALORE

10 December 2020 14:44 IST

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan said Tamil Nadu had a Gross Enrolment Ratio of 49%, higher than the national average of 28.3%

Tamil Nadu has been making big strides in higher education and the State’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) was higher than the national average, said Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan.

Inaugurating the Centre for Sophisticated Instruments and Interdisciplinary Research and renovated buildings at Annamalai University in Chidambaram on Thursday, Mr. Anbalagan said the GER was 28.3% at the national level, while Tamil Nadu had reached 49%, thereby achieving the leading position in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), as many as 21 universities and 35 colleges from Tamil Nadu figured in the top 100 in the universities and colleges categories respectively.

Mr. Anbalagan pointed out that ideal planning followed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and intensive steps taken by the present government had contributed to the growth of higher education in the State.

When Annamalai University was facing a severe economic strain and reeling under a heavy burden, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa intervened, and the government took over the institution to keep it alive and protect the interests of the faculty and students. Presently, the University has made stupendous progress because of its practically viable programmes, Mr. Anbalagan added.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Chidambaram MLA K.A. Pandiyan, Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Murugesan and Registrar (in-charge) R. Gnanadevan were present.