Tamil Nadu leaders paytribute to Sushma Swaraj

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday led the tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday.

“The sudden demise of Tmt. Sushma Swaraj fills me with shock and grief. A fine human being; as an able administrator, she handled the external affairs of the nation successfully and devoted herself to the welfare of the people,” Mr. Purohit said, adding that she was a role model for women.

Recalling her contribution to Indian politics and the various positions of power she had held, Mr. Palaniswami said Ms. Swaraj won the hearts of Indians by regularly responding and providing help to Indian citizens who were stuck abroad or had issues abroad.

Describing her as among the highly respected women leaders in politics, the Chief Minister said she was an inspiration to women. “She was cordial with everyone, irrespective of the political party to which they belonged. Her demise is not just a loss for her family but also for the country,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

DMK president M.K. Stalin, in a series of tweets, said Ms. Swaraj achieved great heights in Indian politics and brought laurels to all the positions she was given. He conveyed his condolences to the late leader’s family.

“It is a big personal loss for me. Ms. Swaraj was an example for all women in politics and showed how to manage in politics with strength,”BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said Ms. Swaraj was a personality in the BJP whom the party could not do without. “She was a confidante of the late Vajpayee and Mr. L.K. Advani. Even after attaining big positions in power, she remained very grounded,” he said.

Congress Lok Sabha MP and former TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said Ms. Swaraj’s death was very saddening and was a big loss to both the BJP and the country. “I have had the opportunity to interact with her. She was a very warm and cordial person and respectable,” he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said Ms. Swaraj worked actively and diligently, and with honesty.

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved, and said, “The nation has lost a true leader of the masses, who was admired and respected. She was a decent and dignified politician, who was a powerful orator and a non-controversial personality. The BJP in particular has lost a great worker.”