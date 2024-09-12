ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. leaders pay tribute to late poet Subramania Bharati, former CM Subbarayan

Published - September 12, 2024 12:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of late poet Subramania Bharati at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) on his death anniversary.

In a separate event, State Ministers M.P. Saminathan and P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials paid floral tributes to a statue of the late poet on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister P. Subbarayan, Mr. Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and senior officials paid respects to a statue of the former CM at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai on Wednesday.

