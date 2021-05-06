Law varsity’s first V-C dead

P. Nagabhooshanam

PUDUCHERRY

06 May 2021 01:14 IST

She was treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital

P. Nagabhooshanam, the first Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, died on May 4.

She was being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Vadapalani. She was 78.

Dr. Nagabhooshanam was the third daughter of advocate Kolathur Panchatcharam.

Advertising

Advertising

She was a lecturer at the Madras Law College (now Dr. Ambedkar Law College) between 1977 and 1988 and also served as professor in the Department of Legal Studies at the University of Madras.

When the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University was constituted in 1997, Dr. Nagabhooshanam was appointed as its Vice-Chancellor. She drew up the Syndicate and the University Statutes.

She had a master’s degree in Tamil and an M.L. in Constitutional Law and International Law. Her doctoral thesis was on ‘Social Justice and Weaker Sections – the role of judiciary’. She had served as a lecturer in Tamil in P.S.G.R. Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore and was translator in the Tamil Nadu Language (legislative) Commission, Chennai. She married Krishna Shetty, professor in the Department of Legal Studies, Madras University.

Her tenure as V-C was peppered with several challenges. Several acrimonious academic, senate and syndicate meetings made it difficult for the V-C to introduce policies that could have benefited the students, according to academicians quoted in a report in The Hindu.

Her effort to hold the convocation before her term ended was also thwarted.