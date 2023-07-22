ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. law student wins international award

July 22, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - CHENNAI

She won the award for her remarkable performance, in-depth knowledge and impressive research, says a university release

The Hindu Bureau

Fatma Al Zahra, a third year student of School of Excellence in Law with N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University after she won the Best Paper Position award at the International model United Nations conference held recently.    | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

A student of School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has won an award for the paper she presented at the International Model United Nations conference held recently.  

Fatma Al Zahra, a third year BBA LLB (Hons) student of SoEL was selected by the United States embassy in India at the Everest International Model United Nations in 2023. Her trip was fully sponsored and she received a reward of $120 as well. She won the Best Paper Position Award for her remarkable performance, in-depth knowledge and impressive research, according to a University release.  

