T.N. law student wins international award

July 22, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - CHENNAI

A student of School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has won an award for the paper she presented at the International Model United Nations conference held recently.

Fatma Al Zahra, a third year BBA LLB (Hons) student of SoEL was selected by the United States embassy in India at the Everest International Model United Nations in 2023. Her trip was fully sponsored and she received a reward of $120 as well. She won the Best Paper Position Award for her remarkable performance, in-depth knowledge and impressive research, according to a University release.