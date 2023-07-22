HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. law student wins international award

July 22, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fatma Al Zahra, a third year student of School of Excellence in Law with N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University after she won the Best Paper Position award at the International model United Nations conference held recently.   

Fatma Al Zahra, a third year student of School of Excellence in Law with N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University after she won the Best Paper Position award at the International model United Nations conference held recently.    | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

A student of School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has won an award for the paper she presented at the International Model United Nations conference held recently.  

Fatma Al Zahra, a third year BBA LLB (Hons) student of SoEL was selected by the United States embassy in India at the Everest International Model United Nations in 2023. Her trip was fully sponsored and she received a reward of $120 as well. She won the Best Paper Position Award for her remarkable performance, in-depth knowledge and impressive research, according to a University release.  

Related Topics

higher education / laws / United Nations / friendly competition / university / India-United States

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.