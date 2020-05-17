Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu launches transparent face masks for persons with disabilities

The masks with transparent patches launched in a pilot project

The masks with transparent patches launched in a pilot project   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 81,000 masks are to be distributed as a part of a pilot project

The State Commissionerate for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities has launched transparent face masks to ensure that persons who are hearing impaired and have speech difficulties are able to communicate without any barriers.

Johny Tom Varghese, Director for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities said that the Social Welfare Department had been inspired to work on making these masks in the State after coming to know of similar masks being made to help persons who are hearing impaired.

“We contacted a manufacturer in Tiruppur to make the masks as a part of a pilot project, and then worked with associations for the disabled as well as students and teachers from the government schools for the deaf. Based on their feedback, we came up with this model,” he said.

The mask has been designed in such a way that it is not bulky and can be used for a long period of time. A large transparent patch on the mouth makes it possible for the deaf to continue lip-reading which would otherwise not be possible in a regular mask.

As a part of the pilot project, 81,000 masks will be distributed to nearly 13,500 persons with disabilities, as well as their parents, other close family members, caregivers, classmates and teachers.

“For barrier-free communication, we want to ensure that persons around those with hearing and speech difficulties have these masks as well,” Mr Varghese said.

For the pilot project, the feedback received after the masks are distributed and used will be considered, and any further changes needed to the design will be considered.

