Tamil Nadu launches special packages for Green Tech, Rural Impact and Women-led startups

December 31, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) has doled out special packages of assistance for Green Tech, Rural Impact and Women-led startups, which were formally launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday.

He also launched a portal, called startuptnmentors.com, to connect startups and aspirant mentees with mentors with a vast experience in their domains in India and worldwide.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques to startups that qualified for Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant Fund (TANSEED). He gave away the first tranche of ₹5 lakh each to 25 startups, totalling ₹1.25 crore. The second tranche of ₹5 lakh each will be handed over to them after they reach the milestones set for them. Of the 25 startups, seven were Green Tech startups, eight Rural Impact startups and 10 Women-led startups.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, MSME Secretary V. Arun Roy and StartupTN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan were present.

TANSEED was launched by the Tamil Nadu government to support early stage startups with a seed grant of up to ₹10 lakh each. Sixty startups have received the grant and benefited in three editions of TANSEED.

Under the special packages, exclusive co-working spaces will be made available at government-supported incubation centres for women-led startups. These facilities shall be available free of rent and membership fee for the first year (up to ₹2 lakh). A special entrepreneurship training programme, a special women mentorship programme and a portal integrating startup ecosystem enablers are among the benefits for women-led startups.

An annual acceleration programme for women-led startups and FemTech startups and focussed Angel Investor circles under the Tamil Angels platform are among the other key assistance under the package. To avail themselves of these benefits, the startups should be owned by women or co-founded by a group of women having a minimum equity of 75% in the enterprise.

According to StartupTN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan, Rural Impact startups will get piloting opportunities to test their products and processes in government departments and corporates to establish proof of concept. Exclusive annual hackathons to solve rural problems, mentorship and market access through the Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Development Project will also be provided to these startups.

Commercially viable infrastructure projects that promote sustainability and circularity will be funded through the Green Climate Fund. An exclusive annual acceleration programme free of cost every year for 20 eligible startups, an exclusive annual event to showcase climate action startups and to connect with growth enablers, exposure to global best practices by partnering with global accelerators and visits to international summits and trade expos are among the assistance extended to startups in the Green Tech space.