Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu launches portal for non-resident Tamils who wish to return

The Tamil Nadu government has requested non-resident Tamils living, working and studying abroad intending to return (whenever air traffic is restored) to the State in the wake of COVID-19, to register on the portal nonresidenttamil.org.

According to an official release, the registration facility online has been created “for the welfare of Tamils intending to return, their families, to estimate the number of such returnees and to arrange for quarantine faculties.”

