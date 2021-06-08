Disaster helpline launched

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:27 IST

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Tuesday said the public can call 9445869848 for alerting government agencies about disasters in their areas.

In a statement, Mr. Ramachandran said people could alert agencies through the Citizen's Corner on the portal of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The mobile app, TNSMART, and social media accounts of the SDMA were being used to alert the public about the forecasts of natural disasters. Alerts from the India Meteorological Department and the Central Water Commission were shared. The helpline 9445869848 would work 24 hours, in addition to the existing 1070 line and such inputs would be sent to officials in the departments concerned immediately for necessary action, he said. They could use 1070 helpline for making phone calls with such inputs, the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising