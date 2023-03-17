Tamil Nadu launches crackdown on mental health asylums

March 17, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Days after allegations of torture, assault and human trafficking emerged against Anbu Jothi Ashram, an unregistered home for the mentally challenged and destitutes in Villuppuram district, the Tamil Nadu government has launched a crackdown on asylums for the mentally ill across the State.

Official sources said Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has directed the Collectors to conduct joint inspections, with police officials, of the asylums to check whether the inmates were treated with dignity and given proper care and treatment. They were also told to check the registration status of the asylums and send a comprehensive action taken report immediately.

Intelligence report

Mr. Irai Anbu also asked the Additional Director-General of Police, Intelligence, to collect the details of the asylums and send his report to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, the sources said.

The action follows allegations that the founder of Anbu Jothi Ashram Jubin Baby, his wife Maria and their associates tortured inmates, many of whom were shifted to other homes in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala. Their status is not known thereafter.

While one inmate, reported missing, has been declared dead, the status of three others, including a woman, is not known. Investigators suspect that they are also dead, though no concrete evidence has been emerged.

Limited probe

Meanwhile, investigators in the Crime Branch-CID that is investigating the case said their probe was confined to the specific allegations of rape, torture and cases of inmates missing, which were transferred from the local police. A team visited the Home of Hope, Bengaluru, to locate Zafirullah, 70, who was transferred from Anbu Jothi Ashram.

Acting on the instructions of the Madras High Court on a Habeas Corpus petition, the CB-CID team went in search of Zafirullah to the home in Karnataka. However, they were informed that he and 14 others had escaped from the home after breaking open the window glass of the bathroom. After that, their whereabouts were not known and no complaint was lodged with the Bengaluru city police.

Asked whether the police were investigating the allegations of human trafficking since the status of hundreds of inmates, the majority of them mentally challenged or destitute people, is now known, a senior investigator in the CB-CID said such information was beyond the scope of investigation.

“We are confining our investigation to four First Information Reports transferred by the Director-General of Police to the CB-CID on February 18, 2023. These cases relate to allegations of rape, man missing and torture. It is beyond our purview to check how an unregistered ashram functioned since 2005 and shifted residents from there to other homes in Tamil Nadu and other States,” the official told The Hindu.

The case of Jayakumar, 60, the elder brother of Tamil Nadu Congress State general council member G. Krishnamurthy, who was shifted from one home to another at Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district where he died last November is yet to be transferred to the CB-CID, the sources said.