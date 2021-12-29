Tamil Nadu lab gets INSACOG recognition

CHENNAI

29 December 2021 22:26 IST

Move will expedite the process of identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants

The whole genome sequencing (WGS) laboratory of the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) has joined the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

According to officials of the Health Department, the recognition is part of the expansion of INSACOG, a network that monitors genomic variations of SARS-CoV-2. The Department of Biotechnology has approved the inclusion of the laboratory as a new INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratory (IGSL) in the consortium.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the SPHL’s facility, set up at a cost of ₹4 crore, had been recognised by INSACOG. It was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on September 14. Whole genome sequencing was crucial in identifying new variants of SARS-CoV-2. Tamil Nadu had, thus far, been sending SARS-CoV-2 samples for genomic sequencing to identify variants.

The recognition would expedite the process of identification of variants, on the basis of which disease prevention measures can be taken up, thereby reducing the impact of COVID-19 to a large extent, he said.