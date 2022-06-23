Tamil Nadu key news developments today
Here are key news developments from Tamil Nadu today
- Farmers’ leader P.R. Pandian to lead a day-long fast by delta farmers at Tiruvarur to protest discussion of Mekedatu issue at CWMA meeting.
- Stalls to display and sell Thirubhuvanam silk sarees and Thanjavur paintings put up at Tiruchi Junction and Srirangam station respectively under the One Station One Product scheme. The scheme which was initially launched at Thanjavur in April has now been extended to Tiruchi and few other stations in Tiruchi Division.
- Madurai Corporation Council Meeting today.
- Institute of Chartered Accountants of India president to hold press meet in Coimbatore.
- Schools reopen in Puducherry and Karaikal.
