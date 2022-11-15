Tamil Nadu keen on rigorous scientific approach in archaeological studies, says Thangam Thennarasu

November 15, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu has no hesitancy in releasing its archaeological findings as they are done in scientific manner, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Department of Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi at the Palani G. Periyasamy lecture by Tamil Nadu Document Archive and History excavation Department at Anna Centinary Library. | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said that the State government was keen about following a rigorous scientific approach in its archaeological excavations and subsequent studies happening in various places in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the Dr Palani G. Periasamy Endowment Lecture organised by the Department of Archives and Historical Research, he said the government was very particular that all the archaeological studies is being carried out in a scientific manner as per standards accepted by the research community. “That is why we have no hesitancy in releasing our archaeological findings,” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu gave a bird’s eye view of the different archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu and the priority given by the DMK-led government towards excavations in many of these places. He highlighted the efforts being made to protect historically significant sites with stone inscriptions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pointing out that many were aware of the excavations in Keezhadi, he said that Tamil Nadu had more sites which were of significance archaeologically. For instance, he said that the prehistoric tools found in Athirambakkam in Tiruvallur district, which could be dated to 1.5 million years ago, made the place the oldest to be inhabited by human beings in present day India.

Similarly, he said that archaeological findings so far have shown Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur district to be the oldest and continuously inhabited place since stone age. He said that the findings of Keezhadi were crucial as it addressed the doubts raised by many over the antiquity of the Sangam age and the existence of a thriving civilisation with urban characteristics in Tamil Nadu.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

G. Prakash, Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research, said that his department was working with a renewed focus. D. Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, said that efforts have been made to ensure that researchers are treated with respect and given easy access to the archives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US