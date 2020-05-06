Tamil Nadu issues pass to transport silk vasthram to Tirumala

The Tamil Nadu government issued a special pass to transport “silk vasthram” exclusively made for adorning Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources in the TTD, the silk vasthrams are prepared in Salem and transported to the hill temple by road. Since vehicle movements are restricted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the stock of the clothing has started depleting steadily.

Though the temple has been closed for darshan, regular pujas are conducted by priests everyday. On Fridays when Abishekam is performed, the presiding deity is adorned with the silk vasthram.

“We received an urgent message from the TTD management that the consignment of silk vasthrams should be moved to Tirumala as early as possible. A formal request was made to the Tamil Nadu government to issue a special pass on top priority,” J. Sekar, Special Invitee to the TTD Board of Trustees told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He said the urgency was also brought to the notice of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami under whose instructions the authorities had issued the e-pass. The consignment that would last till June was handed over to TTD Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy in Tirumala on Tuesday, he said.