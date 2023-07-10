ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu issues comprehensive guidelines for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’

July 10, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A field inspection would be undertaken by officials, who would visit the applicant’s house and obtain its residents’ responses to a questionnaire. The team would comprise the Village Administrative Officer or the Village Assistant and the Village Panchayat Assistant

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued comprehensive guidelines for the implementation of the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ (women’s basic income scheme).

According to the guidelines, once the applications are verified electronically, eligible applications would be selected. Applications without complete details would be followed up on with a field verification. A field inspection would be undertaken by officials, who would visit the applicant’s house and obtain its residents’ responses to a questionnaire. The team would comprise the Village Administrative Officer or the Village Assistant and the Village Panchayat Assistant.

All selected beneficiaries would be intimated through SMS. “All those who were rejected could find out the reasons for the rejection from the website. The website details would be intimated through SMS,” the guidelines said.

Once selected as beneficiaries under the scheme, those without a valid bank account would have to open one at a post office, a nationalised bank, a district cooperative bank or a private bank. Camps would be organised in this regard.

Read more about the guidelines here.

