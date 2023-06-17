Tamil Nadu is yet to develop framework on solar-wind energy hybrid system, finds report

June 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Although Tamil Nadu has more installed capacity of renewable energy than non-renewable energy, the State still depends highly on coal to generate electricity and is yet to develop a framework on hybrid solar-wind system, finds a recent report published by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG).

The report says as of 2020-2021, the installed capacity of non-renewable sources of electricity generation was 16,219 megawatts (MW), while renewable energy sources – wind, solar, hydro and biomass – constituted 16,276 MW. However, it has been observed that the electricity generated through renewable energy was just 22% of the total electricity mix, mainly due to high curtailment of renewable energy.

As the existing data suggested the State’s rooftop solar coverage is deficient, Shankar Prakash, Environment and Climate Action, CAG, recommends in the report that the government should implement measures to increase its installation in households, government, and private buildings.

The primary challenge that the State faces in transitioning to renewable energy is creating new jobs in the sector. Apart from updating green skilling curriculums to bridge the skill gap, it is also important to reskill and upskill the existing workforce to keep up with industry requirements, the report says.

Further, it has been pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government is yet to develop a policy framework for solar and wind hybrid systems. “Thus, the State is missing a ‘golden opportunity’ by not capitalising on the hybrid mode,” the report notes, adding that the hybridisation has the potential to reduce electricity production costs by half while those two energy sources produce energy independently.

